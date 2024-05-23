Manchester United draw up new shortlist with 2 former Chelsea managers as they hunt for Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a new four-man shortlist for the managerial position should they sack Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils now have two former Chelsea managers and two Chelsea targets on their radar.

As per a report in The Times, the Red Devils have held talks with representatives of all four candidates. However, they maintain that they haven't yet taken a decision on Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford and their focus is currently on the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea earlier this week, is the first name on the list. INEOS were also keen on getting him at OGC Nice and are now looking lure him to Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel, who lifted the 2021 UEFA Champions League title with the Blues, is also a free agent this summer after he parted ways with Bayern Munich. The former PSG manager rejected the chance to remain at the Allianz Arena and is said to be interested in the job.

󠁲󠁿Kieran McKenna has been heavily linked with Chelsea, while Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be keeping tabs on the Ipswich Town manager.

The final name of the list is Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who has also been linked with the Stamford Bridge job.

Manchester United urged to sack Erik ten Hag

Earlier this month, Michael Owen urged Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag. The former striker believes that the Dutchman was never the right man for the job and said on Premier League productions after United's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace (via GOAL):

"I've said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I've been saying it for ages and ages. He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season. I almost wonder now, they've got a cup final and they've got a few crucial games that could mean European football next year or not."

"At some point you've got to make a decision, they're going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City [in the FA Cup final], they're going to get annihilated, in fact, Arsenal will smash them to bits at Old Trafford, Newcastle will probably beat them and I wouldn't even fancy them going to Brighton either."

Owen added:

"They might not get anything out of the rest of the season, playing like that. I just wonder, there's just so much at stake, even if it's only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it. He cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season. He's not good enough. I've thought it for ages, and he's just not good enough to manage Manchester United."

Although Owen's predictions were incorrect and United defeated both Newcastle United and Brighton in their last two league fixtures, the Red Devils recorded their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era. Their chances of qualifying for European football next season depend on the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.