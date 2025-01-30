"Even if he plays only one minute, he creates two chances" – Thierry Henry's old verdict on Arsenal and Manchester United target resurfaces

With Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly aiming to sign Mathys Tel, Thierry Henry's old comments about the Bayern Munich forward have recently resurfaced.

Tel, 19, has popped up as one of the most in-demand attackers in the final days of the winter transfer window. The Stade Rennais youth product has allegedly drawn interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Due to the recent rise of the player's stock, Henry's old verdict on the Bayern Munich attacker has resurfaced of late. The Gunners great revealed that he is an admirer of the teenager last year (h/t Metro):

"He does extraordinary things. When he enters a match, you see it. Already, he is scoring goals. When he comes on, he always faces forward. And even if he plays only one minute, he creates two chances. This is not to be overlooked. Of course, he still has things to work on, playing with his back to goal, with his control."

Opining more on the Arsenal and Manchester United target, Henry said:

"But he already has what you sometimes have to say to an attacker: 'You have to press, you have to run behind the defence, you have to be tough'. He already does all that, and scores goals. It's still quite impressive, especially considering his minutes."

Tel, whose current deal will expire in June 2029, joined Bayern Munich from Rennes in a move worth up to £24 million in the summer of 2022. He has produced 16 goals and seven assists in 2464 minutes of action for his club, spread across 83 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand slams Arsenal for signing Riccardo Calafiori last year

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed Arsenal should have signed a striker instead of Riccardo Calafiori last summer. He remarked (h/t Football365):

"What are [they] going to do in this window? Everyone is talking about a striker. In the summer, they went and bought Riccardo Calafiori. £42 million they spent on him and he doesn't even start. If you're going to spend that much, he should be going straight into the [starting XI]. Especially when there's a big shout that they need a centre-forward and they've invested somewhere else."

Since leaving Bologna in a potential £42 million deal, Calafiori has netted twice and provided an assist in 18 games in all competitions for Arsenal.

Calafiori, 22, has a contract until June 2029 at the north London outfit.

