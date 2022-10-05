"Even in Portugal, Messi is more idolized than Ronaldo" - Twitter fans make incredible claim as Lionel Messi chants take over Lisbon ahead of PSG's UCL clash against Benfica

Lionel Messi fans gathered outside a Lisbon hotel and chanted his name ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s clash with Benfica. Hence, it's evident that even in Cristiano Ronaldo's home country, Messi is highly revered.

As per Le Parisien (via Roy Nemer), fans began chanting Messi's name in anticipation of his arrival, giving rise to some amazing reactions on Twitter.

PSG will take on Benfica in their UEFA Champions League Group H game on Wednesday. Both teams have kicked off their group stage campaigns with back-to-back wins, and the game should make for an interesting watch.

Fans outside of a hotel in Lisbon, Portugal awaiting Lionel Messi. Chants of "Messi". This via @le_Parisien_PSG Fans outside of a hotel in Lisbon, Portugal awaiting Lionel Messi. Chants of "Messi". This via @le_Parisien_PSG.https://t.co/0silgo4zfe

Messi has been in fine form and is expected to play a crucial role in this high-stakes encounter. He scored an amazing free-kick goal in PSG's Ligue 1 game against Nice on Saturday.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was left on the bench for Manchester United's Premier League game against Manchester City. They suffered a 6-3 loss in the derby, which only added to his misery this season.

With the former Barcelona star landing in Lisbon to prepare for the UCL clash, one fan on Twitter reacted to the chants by stating:

"Even in Portugal Messi is more idolized than Ronaldo."

Fans outside of a hotel in Lisbon, Portugal awaiting Lionel Messi. Chants of "Messi". This via @le_Parisien_PSG Fans outside of a hotel in Lisbon, Portugal awaiting Lionel Messi. Chants of "Messi". This via @le_Parisien_PSG.https://t.co/0silgo4zfe Even in Portugal Messi is more idolized than Ronaldo Even in Portugal Messi is more idolized than Ronaldo 💀 twitter.com/RoyNemer/statu…

Ronaldo is not playing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. His left-footed rival, on the other hand, is part of a fearsome trio alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG.

He has regained his form this season and will be looking to guide the French club to their first title in the Champions League.

The Argentine star has a huge fan following and it is no wonder that fans eagerly awaited his arrival in Lisbon as well. The video of fans chanting his name in Lisbon gave way to fans taking a dig at Ronaldo as well.

Here are some more Twitter reactions to the same:

This fan indicated that the chants show the whole story behind the GOAT debate:

This fan took a cheeky dig at the Manchester United star and his sister in a single line:

Messi's season with PSG contrasts Ronaldo's at Manchester United as they gear up for the FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is roughly nine weeks away, and there's nothing football fans would love to see more than one of the two players lifting the trophy for the first time in their careers.

vs. Venezuela

vs. Ecuador

vs. Italy

vs. Estonia

vs. Honduras

vs. Jamaica Messi for Argentina this year:vs. Venezuelavs. Ecuadorvs. Italyvs. Estoniavs. Hondurasvs. Jamaica Messi for Argentina this year:vs. Venezuela ⚽️vs. Ecuadorvs. Italyvs. Estonia ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️vs. Honduras ⚽️⚽️vs. Jamaica ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/vRPEfD3fIt

La Pulga looks in great form ahead of the main event in Qatar next month. Cristiano, on the other hand, has failed to get going thus far. Their performance in the World Cup might add just another talking point to the eternal GOAT debate.

