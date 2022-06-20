“Even before the referee whistled, it was like being 1-0 ahead” – Juventus star opens up on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has heaped praise on former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that playing alongside the superstar inspired him to become a better player.

The Portuguese centre-forward spent three seasons in Turin following a big-money (€100 million) move from Real Madrid in 2018. Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 appearances and claimed two Scudettos and a Coppa Italia before eventually joining Manchester United last summer.

In an interview with Przegld Sportowy (per Tribal Football), Szczesny attempted to describe what it was like playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Juventus goalkeeper claimed:

"A brilliant footballer, who makes a difference not only on the pitch. I don't know if there is anyone in the world at his level. When he arrived, however, we didn't see him as CR7, but as a teammate. With him, however, I tried things that didn't exist."

He added:

"I've never heard from other players: entering the pitch with him, even before the referee whistled the start, it was like being 1-0 ahead. It was impressive."

Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate claims he wants to stay at Juventus

Having endured a difficult spell at Arsenal, Szczesny eventually left the Emirates on a permanent deal to join Juve in 2017. This came following two loan spells at Serie A rivals Roma during his time with the Gunners.

The Poland international has since enjoyed great success at the Old Lady. He has played 177 times, winning three Scudettos, having usurped the iconic Gianluigi Buffon as Juve's first-choice shot-stopper.

Szczesny's contract runs at the Allianz Stadium until 2025 and the 32-year-old keeper claims that he wants to stay in Turin. He declared (per Tribal Football):

"Yes. I still have three years on my contract and if they want to keep me I would like to complete it. Every year there are market rumours, now I worry when new names are not linked for Juventus' goal. I want to stay at Juventus until 2025, then maybe I'll go to Spain where I have a home."

Juve could come nowhere near close to challenging for the Italian title over the past couple of seasons, finishing fourth each time. Hence, they will hope for a big summer in the transfer market so they can challenge domestically, as well going for their first Champions League victory since 1996.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Juve midfielder Paul Pogba is close to agreeing a deal with the club.

