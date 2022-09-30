“Even if they score almost the same number of goals” – Recalling how Andres Iniesta explained why Lionel Messi is No. 1 above Cristiano Ronaldo

Andreas Iniesta once revealed why Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in the eternal debate that has seen both superstars compared over the past decade. The former Barcelona midfielder shared his thoughts in 2020, not knowing that both players would go on to leave their respective clubs at the time.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (via BarcaBlaugranes) at the time, the legendary Camp Nou midfielder explained his reasoning behind putting the Paris Saint-Germain star above Ronaldo:

“Leo is different, unattainable. Everyone has their preferences and we like to make comparisons. But for me, they are not comparable. Even if they score almost the same number of goals.

”For me, Messi is No. 1, because he has everything. Passing, assists, dribbling, goals, team spirit. He knows how to be decisive in almost every, and he has been for years. I never saw a player as decisive and strong as Messi.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans will not be pleased about the Vissel Kobe captain's words, and they will argue bias, as Iniesta and Messi played together for 14 years. However, this won't matter to the Argentine forward's fans, who will take Iniesta's words to heart.

The Argentine forward left Barcelona after a difficult period of financial strain kept the club from renewing his contract, and he joined Paris Saint-Germain. His first season with the French giants was rather sub-par, with La Pulga switching into a playmaking role as goals were hard to come by.

However, his second season has started impressively, with four goals and seven assists coming in eight league appearances.

For Ronaldo, it was a starkly different experience. The Portuguese maestro was vital to Manchester United in his first season at the club, ending the campaign as their highest goalscorer.

However, it did not help that the Red Devils struggled on all fronts, eventually losing out on Champions League slots. This has seen the Portuguese marksman spend his first season away from Champions League football in nearly two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a poor start to this season compared to Lionel Messi

While his Argentine counterpart has impressed in both domestic and continental competitions this campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has had to deal with a benchwarming situation.

Under the guidance of new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese sharpshooter has started just one Premier League game this season. While he is yet to score in the league, Lionel Messi has scored four goals and is a vital part of PSG's attacking trident.

