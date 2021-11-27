“Even Timo Werner would have scored” – Arsenal fans slam disgraceful individual display against Newcastle 

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the receiving end of criticism after he missed an open goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Kay @jnrtwum How did Aubameyang miss that 😵‍💫😳 How did Aubameyang miss that 😵‍💫😳 https://t.co/DvZnIAlEaN

Aubameyang missed an easy chance after Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's save landed at his feet. An easy tap-in would have brought him on the scoresheet. Aubameyang's miss kept the scoreline at 0-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Despite the missed opportunity, Arsenal managed to secure an easy 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The win would act as a boost to the arm of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal after they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool last weekend.

Here are some of the best reactions:

3.142(π) @lips_pi Anyways Aubameyang should be paid to leave Arsenal. Anyways Aubameyang should be paid to leave Arsenal.

Sammy ⚒️ @SamHemstedt_ Aubameyang to his teammates at half time: Aubameyang to his teammates at half time: https://t.co/awOFB0QDlr

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Aubameyang paid a tribute to Timo Werner by missing this.



Respect! 👏 Aubameyang paid a tribute to Timo Werner by missing this. Respect! 👏 https://t.co/M2WIy9RUlK

Arsenal fans are worried about the fall of Aubameyang

Arsenal fans not only criticized Aubameyang for missing an open goal. Their frustration is brewing because of the visible fall of his standards in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has only managed to score four goals in 12 appearances this season across all competitions for Arsenal. The Gabon International had a worrisome 2020-21 season where he finished the Premier League season with 10 goals in 29 appearances.

He won the Golden Boot award in the 2019-20 English Premier League season in which he scored 22 goals for the second consecutive time. Since then it has all been downhill.

Despite Aubeyang's ghosting, Arsenal have won seven of the 13 matches they have played in the Premier League this season. The London-based club have managed to keep six cleansheets, scored 15 goals and conceded 17.

Arsenal will be up against Manchester United on December 3 at Old Trafford. They will look to keep the momentum going.

The Gunners will surely have the upper hand over the struggling Man United team. United currently sit in eighth position, six points behind Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was all praise for Gabriel Martinelli in the post-match presentation. Martinelli scored Arsenal's second goal with a delicious volley after coming on to replace injured Bukayo Saka.

Arteta said:

"I am especially happy for him. He is patient, but at the same time he is really pushing and he makes every decision you make even harder because he deserves more. The technique is so top. To keep the ball down & have that quality to finish is impressive.”

Arteta also touched upon the question where he was asked about the injury to Saka. Speaking to the media, Arteta said:

"It was an action where he said he felt something. He wasn’t comfortable to continue. We will have to assess him tomorrow and probably scan him to see if there is an injury there. He felt something muscular, we will see what it is."

