“Even when walking he understands football better than anyone” – Strasbourg coach dismisses Lionel Messi criticism ahead of PSG showdown

Strasbourg manager Frédéric Antonetti has heaped praise on Lionel Messi ahead of their clash with PSG in Ligue1.

Antonetti called Messi "Mr Football" and claimed that the Argentine understands the game better than anyone.

PSG fans have targeted Messi this season since the club was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. They have been calling for the Argentine to leave the club, amid interest from Barcelona to re-sign him.

Speaking ahead of the match in the penultimate week, Antonetti was not interested in people who were criticizing Messi. He said:

"Messi is football, he is Mr. football. He breathes football. It is true that he walks a bit, but even [when] walking he understands football better than anyone."

Both Strasbourg and PSG will be happy with a draw as it would seal the league title for the Paris side, while Antonetti's men would seal safety from relegation.

Emmanuel Petit hits out at PSG fans for insulting Lionel Messi

Emmanuel Petit was furious with PSG fans for insulting and booing Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes. He stated that the fans were insulting football and advised the Argentine to leave the club.

He was on TNT Sports when he said:

"Whistling at Leo Messi is insulting football. He has to leave that team. PSG is not even a football club."

While speaking with Legal SportsBooks, Petit added:

"I'm sorry for all those people who have the courage to criticise Messi. But for me this guy is football. When he left Barcelona it was a big, big decision for him and his family. It took months for him to get set up in Paris, in the city and the club."

"But with everything that happened during the season with the fans and with the press and what happened at the end of last season when he was booed, along with Neymar, they were insulting his family. If I was Messi I would have left the club straight away. I'm not staying, thank you very much. No."

Barcelona are looking to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer. They have started the process of clearing the wage bill and are also in talks with the Argentine over a deal.

