“Even watching him training is a luxury” - Andre Onana compares Manchester United teammate to Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana drew the similarities between winger Alejandro Garnacho and club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. The Cameroon international claimed that the youngster's work ethic in training could lead him to great heights.

He said (via The Mirror):

“If he (Garnacho) does things well he will end up being not one of the best, but THE very best. He has to grow and go through difficulties - but seasons like this one will make you grow. In coming seasons we will have a bug here that will eat the world!

“I was at the opposite end of the pitch when Peque scored (against Everton) - and I couldn't believe it. But that's the mark of great players. Great players have done it, like Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Speaking about Garnacho's potential, Onana added:

“Now Peque. I believe that Peque has a bright future. We have to support him because difficult times are going to come and he will have to get his act together. Get strong, he is a great player.

“I enjoy seeing him every day. Even watching him train is a luxury. The things he does can be barbaric. But football is a moment, so you have to be constant, you have to keep working.”

Garnacho has been a rare silver lining in what has been a difficult season for Manchester United. The 19-year-old has bagged nine goals and five assists in 49 games for the Red Devils this season.

Erik ten Hag hits out at Manchester United fans ahead of FA Cup final

ten Hag criticised the fans for their lofty expectations.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag put forth an astonishing rant against the club's fans as they prepare to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The Dutchman claimed that the fans were never satisfied with the team's performances.

He said (via The Mirror):

“Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago. But still they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that.

“We were supposed to start building something and we made the first steps last year, but then you find out how big this club is and that nobody is ever satisfied.

“Within the club people were satisfied, but outside the club there was noise by saying I won only the Carabao Cup, lost the FA Cup Final and came third.”

It has been a campaign to forget for the Red Devils. A disappointing eighth-place finish in the league along with an early exit from the Champions League has left fans questioning ten Hag's future at the club.

A win over cross-town rivals City in the FA Cup final will prove to be huge for the Dutchman. Some reports claim that Manchester United are already eyeing replacements for him regardless of the result.