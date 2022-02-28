"Even when you win seven Ballons d'Or, you have to adapt" - Kylian Mbappe comments on Lionel Messi's performances at PSG

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe has jumped to the defense of his attacking mate Lionel Messi, following the Argentine's slow start to life at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman insists his colleague is still adapting to life at his new club and is "getting better and better."

Despite being the standout performer for PSG this season, Kylian Mbappe continues to respect Lionel Messi, calling the Argentine a great player while defending him from critics.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Mbappe Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Perspective on How Messi Has So Far Adapted at PSG psgtalk.com/2021/12/mbappe… Mbappe Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Perspective on How Messi Has So Far Adapted at PSG psgtalk.com/2021/12/mbappe…

"He's a great player. I'm happy for him because we know he's adjusting to a new life, a new city and a new club," the 23-year-old said of the former Barcelona captain.

"And even when you win seven Ballons d'Or, you have to adapt too. But he is getting better and better, he is happy and I always said it in the first part of the season, if we have a great Messi, it's better.

"With him it's easy. I've always wanted to play with great players and great players are made to play with great players and we have a blast on the pitch. Personally, I really enjoy it," the Frenchman added.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have established incredible chemistry on the pitch, which has been on demonstration over the last couple of weeks.

For instance, the Frenchman bagged a brace for PSG against Nantes last weekend, with the Argentine setting him up on both occasions.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Kylian Mbappé Leo Messi Kylian MbappéLeo Messi 🔥 Kylian Mbappé ↔️ Leo Messi https://t.co/m2o83d3e6m

It all started when Mbappe provided the assist for Messi to score his first goal for PSG during a Champions League clash with Manchester City in September. More similar instances have followed in recent months.

Fans will have to wait and see if their deadly partnership will be enough to lead PSG to claim the European crown this season.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG so far this season

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in action for the Parisians

Following a slow start to life in the French capital, Lionel Messi is finally upping his efforts with a couple of promising displays in recent weeks. So far, the former Barcelona captain has recorded seven goals and 11 assists to his name in 21 across all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe, however, has been quite unstoppable in front of goal since the campaign kicked off. The Frenchman has notched up 24 goals and 17 assists for the Parisians in 34 games across all fronts.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar