Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is open to a January move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira. The former Real Madrid star could be a free agent next month if his contract with Juventus is terminated.

Sami Khedira joined Spanish giants, Real Madrid in the summer of 2010 after a string of impressive performances for Germany at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In his five seasons in Spain, he won seven domestic and international trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2014. Khedira was one of Europe's top-rated midfielders during his time at Real Madrid.

In 2015, he moved to Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, and won the Serie A title and Coppa Italia in his first three seasons with the club. His early success was followed by two more league titles and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Khedira has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Juventus. The German has been frozen out of Juventus' squad this season by new manager Andrea Pirlo and the 33-year-old is yet to play a single minute this season.

Khedira's contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the campaign. There is a growing optimism from both Juventus and the midfielder's camp that his contract will be terminated in January, allowing him to join any club as a free agent.

Everton have emerged as a potential destination for Khedira in January. The Toffees are currently coached by his former Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti. Khedira and Ancelotti enjoyed a successful time together at Real Madrid and the Italian already signed one of his old Real Madrid favorites, James Rodriguez, this summer.

Everton are reportedly in the market for a central midfielder, with new signing Allan facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Leicester City.

When asked about the prospect of a move for Khedira, Ancelotti admitted that a deal could be possible next month.

"No. Sami Khedira was my player at Real Madrid, an important player for us. I have a good memory of him but I don't think we are looking for him at this moment. Maybe in January," said Ancelotti.

Earlier this month, Khedira added to speculation of a move to Everton when he admitted he had been speaking to Ancelotti. "We spoke on the phone and wrote," Kedhira told Bild. "You know my situation."

Everton have rediscovered their form after a poor run of results in recent weeks. The Toffees had a blistering start to the Premier League season, then suffered a slight dip before returning to winning ways against Chelsea and Leicester City.

The signing of an experienced individual like Khedira could be a major boost to an Everton side that are trying to breaking into the top 6 this season.