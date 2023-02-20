"Everton have got more chance of making the top four" - Chelsea trolled brutally after their 1-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge

Football pundit Andy Gray recently claimed that Everton have a better chance of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season than Chelsea. The statement comes after Graham Potter's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, February 18.

The loss left the London club in 10th position in the league standings, with 31 points from 23 games. Everton, on the other hand, are currently in 16th position with 21 points in 23 games, 10 points behind Graham Potter's side.

Despite their current position, Gray believes Everton have a better chance of making the top four than the Blues. Gray made the statement during a live broadcast on BeIN SPORTS on 19th February.

“I think Everton have got more chance of making the top four than Chelsea. There’s no chance of them making the top four, not a cat in hell’s chance," he said.

🗣️ "I think Everton have got more chance of making the top four than Chelsea!" @richardajkeys, Andy Gray and @MCATEER4 are adamant Chelsea won't be finishing in the @ChampionsLeague places this season.

The statement from Gray comes at a time when Chelsea are struggling to find their form in the league, having won only one of their last five league games.

The club has spent over £700 million on big-ticket signings in the last two transfer windows, including Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and Mykhailo Mudryk, since the takeover of the club by the Todd Boehly-led consortium.

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, despite spending over €600 million this season.

However, big-money signings have failed to deliver the desired results, and fans and pundits alike have called for the sacking of manager Graham Potter.

Meanwhile, Everton have had a mixed season, with their performances below par in the first half of the season. However, they have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Goodison Park, which lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

''More life at a funeral than this lot'' - Chelsea fans call out 'depressing' look of the squad

Chelsea fans have voiced their disappointment with the club's current situation, citing a lack of leadership and morale affecting the team's performance.

In a series of tweets, fans expressed their frustration with the squad, with one saying:

"More life at a funeral than this lot, no wonder we are in horrendous form."

This is beyond depressing and just sums up the mood around the club at the moment More life at a funeral than this lot ffs, no wonder we are in horrendous form. Azpilicueta literally the only one who's up for it, no leaders him aside whatsoever

Another fan highlighted the possibility of issues behind the scenes, saying:

"Something is genuinely going on behind the scenes... Don’t get me wrong Graham Potter is NOT the guy for Chelsea."

@TweetChelseaFC Something is genuinely going on behind the scenes. Don't get me wrong Graham Potter is NOT the guy for Chelsea but he meant something when he said "people think I'm the problem, but I don't think that's the case" he is saying something is going on behind closed doors

The general sentiment among fans is that the team lacks passion and soul, with no clear leaders on the pitch. The Blues have struggled big time in every tournament this season despite spending big to sign some of the biggest young players in the football world, including Felix and Fernandez.

