Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi GOAT debate doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. Spectators and fellow footballers continue to choose who they think is better between the duo.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has also jumped on the eternal debate, throwing his support behind the Manchester United forward.

When asked to pick who he thinks is the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the French star promptly responded:

"Ronaldo."

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi STATS in International football.The levels are very different. Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi STATS in International football.The levels are very different. https://t.co/niciWfRtIq

Abdoulaye Doucoure also picked Manchester City as the toughest opponent he has faced so far in his career. When asked the question, the midfielder gave a sharp and decisive response:

"Toughest opponents? Manchester City."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Messi has scored 27 UCL goals vs English clubs, the most such goals in competition history!Lionel Messi: 27

Cristiano Ronaldo: 12

Robert Lewandowski: 10

Thomas Müller: 10 Messi has scored 27 UCL goals vs English clubs, the most such goals in competition history!Lionel Messi: 27

Cristiano Ronaldo: 12

Robert Lewandowski: 10

Thomas Müller: 10 https://t.co/S2Wf8C2HvC

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure isn't the only Everton player to admire Cristiano Ronaldo. Toffees midfielder Andros Townsend recently showered praise on CR7 after scoring against Manchester United and copying the Portuguese ace's 'siuu' celebration. He said:

"This guy is my idol. I was not imitating, it’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. Maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn’t great."

He added:

"But it was out of respect for Cristiano and the way he dedicated himself to football and it's an honor to be on the same field."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are showing no signs of slowing down

The 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award has been released by France Football, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both making the cut. The award ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29.

As it stands, Lionel Messi is the favorite to go home with the coveted prize after leading Argentina to Copa America glory this summer. The forward had a tournament to remember, finishing with the most goals and most assists while also being named the best player of the competition.

However, the PSG star faces intense competition from Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who won the Champions League, the Euros and the UEFA Super Cup this year. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ngolo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne are also strong contenders for the accolade.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh