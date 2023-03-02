Everton midfielder Amadou Onana makes bold transfer claim after snubbing Chelsea in January

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has revealed that he still sees himself moving to a big club soon, despite rejecting Chelsea in the January window. The Toffees star wants to develop at Goodison Park before making his next move.

Chelsea were reportedly keen on signing him in the January window as they wanted to bring in a deep-lying midfielder. However, he rejected the chance to move to Stamford Bridge to help Everton battle relegation.

Speaking to So Foot, Onana claimed that he has not given up on his dream of playing for a big club. He said:

"I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself. I see myself, God willing, at one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide."

When quizzed about his confidence in moving to the Premier League last summer, the midfielder said:

"Yes and no. I don't have a crystal ball that tells me what will happen to me in the future. But by my will and my objectives, it is a logical continuation. I could very well have stayed in Lille for one more season, but it's always a question of timing. At that time, I was ready to take a leap on a personal level, and that's why I made this decision to go to Everton."

West Ham United were also keen on the former Lille star, but he opted to join Everton.

Amadou Onana amazed by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Amadou Onana played at Stamford Bridge last season when he visited with Lille in the UEFA Champions League. The midfielder admits he was amazed by the Chelsea fans and made it a goal of his to move to the Premier League.

Onana added:

"'I remember being amazed by the crowd at Stamford Bridge. By the atmosphere, by the challenge. After going through that, I made the Premier League one of my goals. It's a pleasure to play in this championship, because there is never a small match, there are only big teams and that adds to the challenge. It's what makes me live."

Chelsea are still interested in the midfielder but have Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo as their top targets.

