"Everton players have been cheating their manager" - Carragher challenges Toffees to 'fight for their lives' after 2-0 Liverpool defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lauded Everton following their credible performance in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on April 24. He believes the players have been "cheating their manager" following their 2-0 loss.

Everton were resolute in defense against the Reds at Anfield. Whereas the likes of Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray caused problems on the counter on a day where the Toffees now sit in the bottom three.

Their defeat, coinciding with Burnley's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day. As it stands, the Toffees will be relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Carragher has spoken about the performance Frank Lampard's men put up in the game against Liverpool.

Despite Everton having lost the game, he feels they put in one of their better performances of the season.

He told Sky Sports (via TBRFootball):

“The Everton players have been cheating their manager and their fans this season. To put in a performance as good as that against one of the best teams in the world at the moment and at one of the hardest places to play football?"

Everton have lost 19 games in the Premier League this season. It's the first time they have been loitering on the edge of relegation in years. However, they showed courage and determination in their defeat to Liverpool and Carragher alluded to this, saying:

"They made it so difficult for Liverpool and had real fight today. They need to look at themselves because now they’re in the bottom three and they have to start fighting for their lives."

Anfield Football @AnfieldFootball Jamie Carragher: "Do Liverpool fans want Everton to go down? If you ask me, you don't want them to go down. As a player and for me now, this is the biggest day. If we were to miss out on these two days next season, I'd be absolutely devastated." Jamie Carragher: "Do Liverpool fans want Everton to go down? If you ask me, you don't want them to go down. As a player and for me now, this is the biggest day. If we were to miss out on these two days next season, I'd be absolutely devastated." https://t.co/tgr4XpNEjQ

Will Everton be relegated from the Premier League following defeat to Liverpool?

The Toffees are in a sticky situation

The Toffees hold the record for the highest number of seasons in the top flight of English football at 119.

A relegation fight has never been something the Merseyside outfit have had to worry about in recent years. They have, more often than not, been contending in the top half of the table. But there is a real possibility that Everton may be playing Championship football next season.

They are now 18th and trail 17th placed Burnley by two points, albeit the Clarets have played one more game.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Still remaining on their schedule:



vs. Chelsea

at Arsenal



haven't been relegated since 1951. Everton sit two points behind Burnley and end the day in the relegation zone after losing 2-0 in the Merseyside Derby.Still remaining on their schedule:vs. Chelseaat Arsenal #EFC haven't been relegated since 1951. Everton sit two points behind Burnley and end the day in the relegation zone after losing 2-0 in the Merseyside Derby.Still remaining on their schedule:◽️ vs. Chelsea◽️ at Arsenal#EFC haven't been relegated since 1951. https://t.co/tTmcTrdIYV

There are still some tough games for Frank Lampard's side to contend with.

They will next host their manager Frank Lampard's former side Chelsea before heading to the King Power to take on a tricky Leicester City.

Fellow relegation candidate Watford then host Everton at Vicarage Road on May 11 before the Toffees play Brentford at Goodison Park.

The dangerous Crystal Palace then travel to Merseyside before Everton's final game of the season against top four challengers Arsenal.

