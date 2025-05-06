"Every 50/50 decision fell on Inter’s side, and that makes me sad" - Hansi Flick reacts after Barcelona's elimination from UCL

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has expressed his disappointment at the officiating in his side's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. The Spanish giants fell to a 4-3 defeat after extra time, losing 7-6 on aggregate after an intense tie over two legs.
Flick saw his side's hopes of claiming the treble this season vanish into thin air after a Champions League classic against the Serie A champions. He pointed out after the game that he was unsatisfied with the officiating of referee Szymon Marciniak, who he claimed favoured Inter.
"I'm disappointed, but not with the team. We're out, but we'll try again next year. I don't want to talk too much about the referee, but every 50/50 decision fell on Inter’s side, and that makes me sad”
La Blaugrana committed ten fouls during the game and received two bookings from referee Marciniak. Inter, on the other hand, received five bookings for 14 fouls committed during the encounter at the Giuseppe Meazza.
Barcelona were without both of their starting full-backs Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde through injury, and Robert Lewandowski was only fit enough for a place on the bench. They were met by a motivated Inter Milan goalkeeper in Yann Sommer, who emerged as the Man of the Match after making seven saves in the game.
Flick's side went 2-0 down as they did in the first leg when Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu put them ahead before the break. They equalised through Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo before Raphinha put them ahead in the 87th minute. Francesco Acerbi scored an added time equaliser to send the game to extra time, where Davide Frattesi scored the winner.
Barcelona star equals record in impressive UEFA Champions League campaign
Barcelona forward Raphinha equalled a Cristiano Ronaldo record with a goal against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg. The 28-year-old was on target for his side as they fell to a 4-3 defeat in Italy, eliminating them from the competition.
Raphinha needed two attempts to fire home what he thought was the winner for his side in the 87th minute of the game. The goal was his 13th for the club in the Champions League this season, and he has eight assists to his name, as well. He became only the second player in history to record 21 goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo scored 17 goals and provided four assists in the 2013-14 season as he led Real Madrid to the title. Raphinha will not get a chance to better Ronaldo's record after Barcelona's elimination, but will target another assault next season.