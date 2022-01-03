"Every chance this Newcastle deal could come off" - Jermaine Pennant backs Aubameyang for unlikely transfer, admits 'there's no coming back' from captaincy snub at Arsenal

Former Arsenal attacker Jermaine Pennant has backed Newcastle United to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window. Aubameyang has been suspended and stripped of the Arsenal captaincy due to disciplinary issues and is currently out of favor at the club.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette are doing well in attack. So it’s unlikely Aubameyang will be thrust back into action immediately, even if his suspension is lifted.

Newcastle Fans TV @NewcastleFansTV The Mirror say #NUFC want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan with a view to a £20m fee in the summer. The Mirror say #NUFC want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan with a view to a £20m fee in the summer. https://t.co/vSTwnp93kY

Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing the forward. The Magpies have struggled for goals this season and need more firepower in attack to survive the drop.

Although Aubameyang earns high wages, Newcastle now have the financial muscle to afford him. Pennant feels the chance to play more regularly at Newcastle and his current situation at Arsenal could see a deal materialize in January. He said:

“As a professional footballer, it doesn’t matter, you want to play football. And if it is not happening at Arsenal, he won’t want to sit there on the weekend watching his teammates play while he is sat at home, he will want to play football.

“He’s a great player and he will want to showcase that. It could be chance to get another big move off the back of that. Getting stripped of a captaincy, there is not really much coming back from that.

“We know he is not going to be a starter, we know he’s not going to get much game time. There is every chance this Newcastle deal could come off for sure,” Pennant told Stadium Astro.

Arsenal star Aubameyang's waning powers might be a short-term fix at Newcastle United

It’s no coincidence that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence has seen an upturn in form for Arsenal. The Gunners seem like a more cohesive unit and their off-the-ball work ethic high up the pitch has improved with Lacazette in the side.

The Chronicle @ChronicleNUFC

chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football… 🗣 “Aubameyang isn’t the type of player we need IMHO. Comes across as the type to spit the dummy out" 🗣 “Aubameyang isn’t the type of player we need IMHO. Comes across as the type to spit the dummy out"chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football…

While Aubameyang is a good goal-scorer, he is in the twilight of his career. Newcastle need to survive the drop, so Aubameyang might score a few goals and help them out.

However, for a team at the bottom end of the table, work-rate will be key and the Gabon ace rarely offers that.

