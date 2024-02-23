"Every coach dreams of a club" - Pundit believes Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane would be 'perfect' for Bundesliga giants

Former Barcelona forward Christophe Dugarry thinks Bayern Munich would be the perfect club for Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Bayern are set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. The German took over in the middle of the previous season after current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann was surprisingly sacked. However, things haven't gone as planned for Tuchel and he is set to leave after a disappointing season so far.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xavi Alonso has reportedly emerged as a target to join his former club. However, Liverpool, another of the Spaniard's former clubs, have emerged as an option for him.

Dugarry has now said that his former France teammate Zidane would be a great fit for the Bavarians, telling RMC (via Tribal Football):

"If he's learning German? I don't think so. But the stadiums are full, the German league is beautiful. I think every coach dreams of a club like Bayern."

Dugarry added:

"There was Pep Guardiola, the best coach in the world. Everything is tidy, the coaches are put in the best conditions, there is enthusiasm and their work is respected. I think this is a perfect club for Zidane."

Zidane has been out of management since ending his second Real Madrid spell in 2021. The France legend has won it all as a manager, including an unprecedented three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles with Los Merengues.

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane's close confidant confirms Bayern Munich interest

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's managerial job, a close confidant of the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has told SPORT1.

Zidane reportedly sees Bayern as an institution that is as historical as Real Madrid. The confidant told SPORT1 (via Bavarian Football Works):

“Zinédine sees FC Bayern like Real Madrid - an institution as a club with a huge history and great working conditions. Both clubs have many similarities in the way they work. In this respect, Bayern have always been a topic that he never rejected.

"For him, only the French national team comes into question, plus Juventus and Bayern. But he definitely doesn’t want to go to England, that’s for sure."

He added:

"Zizou works like a German: goal-oriented, structured and he is extremely obsessed with details. In that respect, he would certainly fit in well there.

"But if the people in charge in Munich want to get him, they have to give him the sporting power and fulfill his wishes. He is very ambitious and subordinates everything to success. He doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

Zidane has already managed at the very top level as he was like a player, the Frenchman has proven that he is a serial winner as a manager as well.