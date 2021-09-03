“Every day of the week” - Jamie O’Hara makes bold claim involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United has sent the Premier League into a frenzy. The homecoming of the prince of Manchester has been a surprise welcome for football fans in England.

However, Ronaldo was initially linked with a move to Manchester City. The blue half of Manchester spent all summer looking for a new number nine to replace Sergio Aguero. Pep Guardiola's numero uno target was Harry Kane. However, Tottenham Hotspur refused to sell their club captain, which made City turn their attention to Cristiano Ronaldo.

While speaking to Jason Cundy on a TalkSport podcast, Jamie O'Hara revealed his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Harry Kane topic. The former Spurs star said:

“For one season, would you have Cristiano Ronaldo over Kane? I’d have Harry Kane every day of the week.”

💭 JO’H: “For one season, would you have Cristiano Ronaldo over Kane?”



✅ JC: “Yes, I think you would.”



👀 JO’H: “That’s a big shout. I’d have Harry Kane every day of the week.”



For a single season, who would you rather have: Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4M958dGUQ0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 1, 2021

Harry Kane's failed transfer to Manchester City

Post the conclusion of Euro 2020, Harry Kane made his intentions clear about leaving Tottenham. City were waiting to pounce on the English striker and were prepared to offer as much as €120 million.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was adamant on sticking to a €150m price tag for his star striker. The deal eventually collapsed with Kane staying back in north London.

Manchester United dents City's hopes of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

With the possibility of Harry Kane gone, City turned their attention to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old forward was unhappy at Juventus and wanted out.

City were ready to offer the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a two-year deal to temporarily resolve their striker issues. Ronaldo, despite being 36 years old, hasn't lost any of his goalscoring prowess.

Just as City were inching closer to finalizing the deal, Ronaldo's former club Manchester United stepped in. The Red Devils swayed the Portuguese forward to accept an emotional return to Old Trafford over joining their domestic rivals.

Ronaldo was further convinced by former team-mates like Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand to turn down City in favor of Manchester United. The final call came from Sir Alex Ferguson. There was only one place Ronaldo was heading to after that.

The Harry Kane vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Both strikers are phenomenal on their day. While Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot more silverware to show for his efforts, Harry Kane has a record of winning three Premier League Golden Boots.

Moreover, Kane is only 28 and is likely to be at the top of his game for the next four to five years. However, Ronaldo's longevity cannot be questioned as he has been performing at the highest level for the last 16 years.

Edited by Samya Majumdar