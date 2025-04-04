"Every day he's working very seriously" - Enzo Maresca claims one Chelsea star is 'one of the best' in the world in his position

Enzo Maresca has heaped praise on Chelsea star Moises Caicedo after the win over Tottenham. He hailed the midfielder as the best in the world and added that he was doing well regularly.

Speaking to the media after the match, Maresca claimed that he was proud of Caicedo and his players. He was quick to call the record signing the best midfielder in the world but praised him for staying grounded and being humble. He said via METRO:

"Absolutely, I completely agree with you. I think in this moment he's one of the best, or the best defensive midfielder in the world. He's doing fantastic. The best thing about Moi is that every day he's working seriously, he's very humble, he's very kind, he's polite, he's a fantastic guy. I think today was another great performance. Also I think we had more players like Trev Chalobah who did a fantastic game. But I think overall the team was good."

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Maresca added:

"Moi was once again top tonight. I think Enzo was in the right position again, arriving in the box, Trev Chalobah was also good. But I think all of them, Levi [Colwill] was top, I think Malo [Gusto] was very good, I think the performance has been a complete performance from all of them."

The Blues signed Caicedo for a Premier League record fee in 2023 in dramatic style. Liverpool agreed a £111 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for the midfielder but the Ecuadorian was interested in joining Chelsea and rejected the offer from the Reds.

Chelsea star heaps praise on Moises Caicedo after Tottenham win

Levi Colwill was talking to the media after Chelsea's win over Tottenham and claimed that he was stunned by the performance from Moises Caicedo. He added that the midfielder makes it easy for the defenders and said:

"Moi is just breaking up everything, he's making everything look so easy. For me, if I had a mic on me when I'm playing, all you'd hear is, 'oh, wow, Moi', that's all I do because he makes it so easy for us in the defence because he stops everything before it gets to us."

The Blues won 1-0 on Thursday night with Enzo Fernandez scoring the lone goal of the match. The three points helped them move back into the top 4 and they are now 4th in the table with 8 games to go.

