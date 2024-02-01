"Every game they are better than the opponent" - Pep Guardiola makes Liverpool Premier League title claim after Man City's 3-1 win against Burnley 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn't see Liverpool dropping too many points in the race for the Premier League title this season.

The Cityzens registered a comfortable 3-1 victory against Burnley on Wednesday, January 31, while Liverpool put away Chelsea 4-1 on the same night. The Reds remain five points ahead of the Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

After the match, Guardiola said (via Liverpool World):

"When we won a lot of games in a row, we had that feeling that Liverpool would not drop points. Now we see that they are winning comfortably so we have to be ready."

"When you see them, every game they are better than the opponent. You can lose games but they are better. I know how strong they are but still we are there," he added.

The former Barcelona coach did not discount teams like Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa, who are in the title picture.

"The players know it. We push each other and until the end we will try to do the same. It's not just three [teams in the title race], Tottenham and Aston Villa are still there. But my feeling when I see Arsenal playing is they control many aspects of the game," Guardiola stated.

Up next for Manchester City is an away trip to Brentford on Monday, February 5.

Kevin De Bruyne sends message on title race with Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne recently returned to action following a lengthy absence due to a hamstring problem. In his last two Premier League matches, the Belgium international has contributed with a goal and two assists.

With Erling Haaland also back to full fitness, the pair will look to help their team mount a serious title challenge against Liverpool this season. Addressing the title race, De Bruyne said after his team's 3-1 win against Burnley (via CaughtOffSide):

"It’s a feeling that if we lose, we’re getting too far behind. We have to win. We just keep plugging away, trying to win and hopefully we come a little closer to them and fight to the end.”

If Manchester City win the Premier League this season, it would mark their fourth consecutive league triumph. The Reds were the last team to beat the Cityzens to the honor back in the 2019-20 campaign.