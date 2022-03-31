"Every game is a final" - Thiago Alcantara suggests Liverpool's April run-in could be one of the most exciting phases of his career 

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has claimed that the Reds' fixtures in April will make it one of the most exciting months of his career.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Thiago was asked about the upcoming fixtures and how important they are to Liverpool's season. He said:

“The other day I was talking with some friends about it and I never had, in the years that I have been involved in football, I never had a month so exciting like this with such important and exciting matches every three days. So it will be amazing,”

“Well, it’s not the most exciting month of my career [but] for sure it is exciting because you are competing against the best, in the best competitions as well, but also because it reminds you that we are in finals. It looks like a World Cup, a European Cup, where every game is a final. With that we are in a one-mission mood and we are there."

Liverpool will have eight fixtures across three different competitions in April. Jurgen Klopp's side have crucial games against Manchester City in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, the Reds will also have to navigate their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie against Benfica, in what will be a season-defining month for the club.

"The Carabao Cup gave us much more confidence" - Thiago on how winning the cup has helped Liverpool this season

Thiago was asked about how Liverpool are challenging on three fronts, having already won the Carabao Cup earlier this season and whether the team can enjoy the position they are currently in. He said:

"Sure, I think the Carabao Cup gave us much more confidence than we had before. We had high stakes to win the final, we won it and the guys were incredibly happy and confident as well with the performance, with the whole tournament that we made. But also it is important to arrive in this moment of the season and be ready for the finals that we have."

The Reds take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday in what will be their first league game at Anfield in almost a month. The Spaniard was asked his thoughts on the matchup. He said:

"A Premier League game: intense, it will be always a fight but in the end we play at home and we have the crowd with us, we have the players focused on their duty as well and we also have a big challenge that is ready for the Premier League title."

The Reds are currently 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders Manchester City with nine games left to play. If Jurgen Klopp's side win their remaining games, they will be crowned Premier League champions.

