"Every gap he will use" - Erik ten Hag warns Real Sociedad about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned Real Sociedad about the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo in front of goal. United take on the La Liga side in San Sebastian on matchday six of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 3), with top spot in Group E up for grabs.

Ronaldo was recently dropped from the United squad for disciplinary issues but is now well and truly back in the fold. With Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial, Ronaldo should start in San Sebastian.

Praising the veteran forward for his professionalism, in a pre-match conference before the Sociedad game, Ten Hag said (as reported via Manchester Evening News):

"First of all, if you talk about his feelings you have to ask him, not me. He is really professional; he's in a group; he’s a leader type; he's a really important part of this group, and in Spain he's a real threat to every defence, every gap he will use."

Ronaldo has registered three goals and an assist in 14 games this season. He has fared better in the Europa League, where the Portugal captain has scored two goals and laid down an assist in five games. Ten Hag also provided updates on other United attackers, saying:

"Jadon Sancho was ill, Anthony Martial still is in recovery rehab, he has to finish that. He did train this morning, so we go in the right direction."

Manchester United need to win by two goals to pip Sociedad to top spot

Having lost at home to Sociedad 1-0 at Old Trafford on matchday one, Manchester United need to win by two goals to finish as group winners.

Sociedad have won all five Europa League games this season, while United have won four making tonight's game vital. When asked about his team's chances, Ten Hag said:

"Clear, obviously it's important we can win that tomorrow night. We know what we have to do, two-goal difference. But if you want to win a trophy, you have to win all the games, and we have to beat everyone."

He continued:

"It's how far you come here, you don't speak in autumn about how far you come, you can't win anything in this moment of the season. It's like Casemiro tells: it's game-by-game."

Manchester United are coming off a 1-0 home win over West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

