“Every great club is like this” – Raphael Varane reacts to Manchester United interest in transfer target

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has claimed that he welcomes competition for places ahead of the imminent arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils announced this week that they had reached an agreement to sign the 24-year-old centre-back from Ajax. Martinez played under new United boss Erik ten Hag for three seasons in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch boss switched club captain Harry Maguire to the right-side of central defense for the pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in preparation for the arrival of the left-footed Martinez. This would appear to put Varane's place in jeopardy despite the player moving from Real Madrid last summer on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old insisted though that competition for places is what United need, as he told BBC Sport:

"Competition is good for the team. Harry is a very important player for us. He's the captain and obviously, he has a lot of good qualities. The team will always be better with this competition. Every great club is like this. If everyone wants to fight for the team, that's a good thing."

Raphael Varane insists he doesn't regret leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United

The France international left the Bernabeu last summer following ten successful seasons in which he won the Champions League four times.

He moved to Manchester United last summer and endured numerous injury problems, which restricted him to just 29 appearances across the campaign. The Red Devils finished sixth at the end of a disastrous season.

Meanwhile, Madrid captured their 14th Champions League following an incredible journey to the final. When the World Cup winner was asked if he regretted making the switch to the Premier League, he replied:

"No, absolutely not."

Varane added:

"In football, you have to challenge yourself and try to improve. I wanted to live another experience after 10 years in the same place. The Premier League is absolutely fantastic and Manchester United are a great club. There was no doubt about my decision."

The centre-back was also asked about his side's chances of catching rivals Manchester City and Liverpool anytime soon. He replied:

"It's a new season. A new start. Confidence is important and we lost confidence when we lost some games. But I think we have great potential. The new manager is very positive."

"He wants this energy and to press high up the pitch, with more space behind our backs. That is maybe more offensive but it is football we really enjoy, so that is a good start."

