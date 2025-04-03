“Every kid dreams of it” - Barcelona star responds when asked about winning 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona star Pedri made his feelings clear when asked about winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Spaniard admitted to it being a dream but prioritized winning titles with the team over the coveted individual award.

Pedri has been having one of his best seasons with Barcelona in the current campaign. As a regular starter under Hansi Flick, he has made 45 appearances for the Catalans across competitions - a major improvement from previous injury-prone seasons. The Spaniard has five goals and seven assists to his name and has been crucial in setting up La Blaugrana's creative gameplay this season.

Given Barcelona's form this season, fans and pundits consider a few of their players as Ballon d'Or contenders. Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri are some of the names discussed the most.

In the post-match press conference after Barcelona's 5-4 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final, Pedri was asked about winning France Football's coveted award. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I hope so [to win the Ballon d'Or], every kid dreams of it. But obviously I'd rather win team titles first."

Barca are contenders to win the treble this season, which they last won in the 2014-15 season. The Catalans are in the UCL quarter finals, at the top of the table in LaLiga, and also in the Copa del Rey finals.

When Pedri chose 2 of his Barcelona teammates as favorites to win the Ballon d'Or

Yamal and Raphinha - Source: Getty

In a recent interview (h/t Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona star Pedri was once again asked about winning the Ballon d'Or owing to his impressive form this season. The 22-year-old claimed he would like Raphinha or Lamine Yamal to win it instead.

"The Ballon d’Or is something that’s a long way off for me. With a few exceptions like Rodri, it’s usually won by players who have good scoring stats. I prefer Lamine Yamal or Raphinha to win, as they have good stats and make a difference. I’m happy if we win titles," Pedri said.

Both Yamal and Raphinha have been exceptional in attack for the Blaugrana this season. Raphinha has contributed 27 goals and 20 assists in 43 outings across competitions. Yamal, meanwhile, has recorded 13 goals and 19 assists in 41 appearances across tournaments.

Barca have already won the Supercopa de Espana this year. If they win more titles, there's every chance one of their players will win the coveted award.

