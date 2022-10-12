“Every month the price goes up” – Club president insists Manchester United linked midfielder is now worth €120 million

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has declared that Manchester United-linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is now worth €120 million, stating that the Serbian’s valuation is still rising.

Milinkovic-Savic has long been on Manchester United’s radar but a move is yet to materialize. As per the Manchester Evening News, Milinkovic-Savic could persuade Lazio to let him leave next summer, with Old Trafford being touted as his preferred destination. Serie A giants Juventus have also been linked with a move for the Serbian, with some sources claiming that the Bianconeri would make a move for him in January itself.

In an interview with Il Messaggero, Lotito shot down the rumor and declared that interested parties could have to pay a minimum of €120 million to lure him away. The president said (via Football-Italia):

“I have no agreement with his agent Kezman to sell him to Juventus or anyone else in the winter. On the contrary, he is now worth €120m, not €100m. Every month the price goes up.”

Milinkovic-Savic, who can play as a central midfielder as well as in an advanced role, has been in blistering form this season. In only 12 games thus far (across competitions), he has pitched in with a staggering four goals and seven assists. In Serie A alone, he has scored thrice and claimed seven assists in nine matches, emerging as one of the best midfielders in the division.

Manchester United could do with a player of Milinkovic-Savic’s skillset

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are finally starting to resemble a side that are capable of fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League. However, they still have a long way to go before they can even begin to think about being complacent.

Not only does their attack need work, but their midfield is also far from the best in the league. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Scott McTominay are capable of producing impressive performances, but they still do not have an engine that can dictate the game. Lazio ace Milinkovic-Savic could be the perfect man to take up that role.

He is an intelligent passer, is an excellent ball-carrier, is physically strong, and is capable of scoring as well as assisting. As declared by Lotito, the Serbia international won’t come cheap, but given his talents, Manchester United might be wise to break the bank for him.

Since joining Lazio from Genk in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has featured in 306 games for the club across competitions, recording 62 goals and 58 assists.

