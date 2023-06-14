"Every player wants to wear the shirt of Real Madrid" - Tottenham star makes massive claim about Los Blancos amid transfer links

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has given his verdict on being linked with Real Madrid recently.

Everton agreed to sell their star Brazilian forward to Spurs last summer for a fee of £60 million. But his debut season in north London was underwhelming, considering he managed just one goal in 27 Premier League games.

Journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon recently claimed on his YouTube channel (h/t The Boot Room) that Richarlison, along with Harry Kane, is on Carlo Ancelotti's wishlist.

The Italian tactician could be keeping a close look at the Selecao set-up, given recent claims that strongly link with a move to become Brazil's next manager. Richarlison has been informed of reports linking Real Madrid with him.

When asked to address the claims, the Brazil international said, via @MadridXtra on Twitter:

"Real Madrid links? Of course, every player wants to wear the shirt of Real Madrid, it's the biggest club in the world. But I have a club, a contract, I have to prove why it they bought me for a high price. But any player dreams of playing for Real Madrid."

Richarlison, 26, still has four years left on his deal. Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min's presence in the attack have impacted his playing time. His 27 league appearances for Spurs have amounted to just 1,006 minutes.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are in search of a new centre-forward after Karim Benzema's move to Al-Itihad earlier this month. Their pursuit of Kane has received a major boost considering Manchester United have reportedly given up their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

AS Roma forward regrets transfer as he makes Real Madrid admission

Justin Kluivert has claimed that he should have stayed at Ajax instead of joining AS Roma in 2018.

The Netherlands winger moved from the Dutch giants to I Giallorossi for a fee of €17.25 million. Since then, he has been loaned out three separate loan spells, making just 44 starts for them across competitions.

Justin, the son of legendary Dutch forward Patrick Kluivert, said

"In retrospect I would have liked to have stayed at Ajax... My goal was to go to Barcelona or Madrid. I was nineteen when I left and I thought: I stay at Roma for two years and then I go to Madrid. I was supposed to go to Madrid, but it didn’t happen. I saw Roma as an intermediate step, but since then I’ve seen the other side of football."

The 24-year-old spent the last season on loan at Valencia and is now scheduled to return to the Stadio Olimpico next month. He has now revealed his regret over joining Roma and his dream of moving to Real Madrid instead.

