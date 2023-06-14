Manchester United pull out of race to sign top summer target, believe transfer fee is unrealistic - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been priced out of a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

According to the Guardian, Erik ten Hag made Kane his priority target for the summer transfer window. However, he understands that the club cannot cross a certain line when it comes to offering a huge pay package for a player with one year left on his contract.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is hopeful of keeping Kane for another season in hopes that he renews his deal. Real Madrid are also reportedly interested but their attention could shift towards Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Kane's goal-scoring ability is not up for debate. He is England and Tottenham's most prolific player and ended the recently-concluded season with 30 league goals to his name.

Manchester United could do with such numbers. They need a new No. 9 for the upcoming season and are also believed to be in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Gli Azzurri could nevertheless demand £130 million for the Nigeria international. It remains to be seen if Kane is happy to stay at Tottenham for another season.

Despite racking up numerous personal accolades, the Englishman has never won a team trophy. Spurs haven't won a major trophy in 15 years and are not playing in any European competition next season.

Pundit urges Manchester United to strengthen two positions

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to make quality additions in the No. 9 and goalkeeper department.

David de Gea is close to signing a new contract but the 32-year-old Spaniard has been error-prone in recent seasons. He also does not possess the technical proficiency to allow his team to play out from the back consistently.

Up front, Manchester United lack a natural centre-forward. Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani left last year without being replaced while Wout Weghorst's six-month loan deal expires this summer.

The pundit told Metro, via TeamTalk:

"You have got to start with a centre forward and a goalkeeper. If you don’t have those two positions fixed in a football team you are massively struggling. Manchester United are massively struggling particularly up front but it has come to the time where they have to get a top goalkeeper."

Everton's Jordan Pickford is among the names Manchester United are eyeing to increase competition for De Gea.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes