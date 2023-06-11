Manchester United ready to launch surprise move for 29-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a surprise move to sign Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford this summer.

According to TalkSPORT, the Red Devils would want to sign Pickford regardless of David de Gea's future. The Spaniard's contract, which has the option of a 12-month extension, expires at the end of the month.

De Gea has been the club's No. 1 since his move from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago. But he has endured a difficult campaign, making high-profile errors and being called out for his lack of finesse in possession.

The Red Devils reportedly want a player who can replace or compete with De Gea and Pickford has emerged as a leading candidate. The England international will supposedly jump at the chance of joining Manchester United, who will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The 29-year-old is yet to play in Europe in his career. Everton could be open to a sale as they seek to raise funds and apparently value him at around £30 million. He signed a long-term deal in February, extending his stay at Goodison Park until June 2027.

It remains to be seen if De Gea will sign a new deal at Old Trafford. Recent reports claimed he would reject offers from Saudi Arabia due to his intention to continue at Manchester United.

Manchester United star says the club need to 'charge the batteries' after a hectic season

Manchester United had a lengthy season, especially domestically. They reached the final of both domestic cup competitions - winning the EFL Cup but losing the FA Cup final.

They also played 12 games in the UEFA Europa League before being knocked out in the quarterfinals by Sevilla (5-2 aggregate). Raphael Varane had a busy season when he was fit and available.

Despite suffering two separate injuries, the Frenchman featured in 34 games across competitions this season. He realizes the importance of adequate rest before the start of the new campaign, where his team will play in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to the club's official website, the former Real Madrid centre-back said:

"...It has been a very long season. So the last rest was in June last year! So yeah, I think it's important to charge the batteries and come back stronger. I think sometimes it's the best work you can do. So I need to rest too. And as I say, come back stronger because the next season will be a big challenge and I’m very excited. So we have to be ready for it."

The 30-year-old won his first trophy with the Red Devils in February, when he played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 EFL Cup final win against Newcastle United.

