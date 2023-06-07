Manchester United superstar wants to stay despite lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia: Reports

David de Gea is reportedly set to sign a new contract at Manchester United despite the prospect of joining a club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Express, a huge offer is expected to arrive from De Gea from the Saudi Pro League. His current deal expires at the end of the month, after which he can leave as a free agent.

A recent report from 90min claims that the Spanish goalkeeper will shun interest from the Middle East to pen fresh terms at Old Trafford. All parties involved in the negotiations are confident that he will sign a new deal.

De Gea is even prepared to take a significant pay cut on his current weekly salary of £350,000 to stay at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag has been a vocal supporter of the shot-stopper and has handed him 58 appearances across competitions this term.

The Dutchman, however, wants the club to bring in competition for the Spaniard. Jack Butland is set to leave the club after running down his six-month loan deal. Dean Henderson is expected to follow suit and join Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis.

De Gea remains one of the finest Premier League custodians but has been susceptible to costly errors in recent months. His ability on the ball has also long been questioned, although he has remained the club's No. 1 ever since he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2011.

Erik ten Hag gives verdict on David de Gea after Manchester United's FA Cup final loss

David de Gea was called into question for Manchester City's winning goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Ilkay Gundogan scored early in the second half with a first-time volley to make the score 2-1. The shot wasn't hit with power or conviction and bounced in front of the former Atletico Madrid custodian, who seemed to have delayed his dive.

The incident put De Gea in the crosshairs of fans and pundits alike. But Erik ten Hag was not in the mood to discuss the Spaniard's error after the full-time whistle at Wembley.

Asked about De Gea's performance against Manchester City, Ten Hag replied, via 90min:

"In this moment, I don't want to talk about such issues of criticism because we all played a great season - including David de Gea. He played a fantastic season."

De Gea (32) is bordering on legend status in the red side of Manchester. He has kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances across competitions -- the most in the club's history and has won eight trophies with them.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes