"Every player wants to win it" - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema on his Ballon d'Or ambitions

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has professed his Ballon d'Or ambitions, but also added that he doesn't lose sleep over that.

Benzema's best years have overlapped with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's during the last decade or so. The duo has won all but two Ballon d'Or awards since 2008. But that hasn't stopped the veteran Frenchman from laying his hands on the prestigious accolade.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Inter Milan, Benzema said:

"(Winning the Ballon d'Or) does not make me lose any sleep, although it is a dream for every player. What I want is to help the team. Every player wants to win it, and so do I."

Benzema also opened up on Real Madrid's ambitions of returning to the pinnacle of European football, saying:

"For me, the Champions League is the top competition, and it is the one with the most pressure. For me, there are no favourites. On the pitch, one thinks that one team will win, and then another win. We have a great team, and we are going to fight to win it."

Vinicius Junior is a top player - Karim Benzema

The Frenchman also spoke about Vinicius Junior's great start to the new season. The 21-year-old has already scored four goals, and provided an assist in four La Liga matches.

Benzema particularly noted the Brazilian's speed, terming Vinicius Junior a top player. Here's what Benzema said of Vinicius ahead of the Inter game:

"(Vinicius) is a young player who now has experience at this club. He is scoring goals, but he helps us with other things, such as his speed. I have always been with him, and I can help him more to succeed. I believe in him; he is a top player."

