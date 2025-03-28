“Every player wishes for that” - LAFC star shares what he hopes to do after facing Lionel Messi in Champions Cup clash

Ukrainian defender Artem Smolyakov wants to take a photo with Lionel Messi after they meet on the pitch next month. Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami will clash in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals in the first and second legs on April 2 and 9, respectively.

Speaking to Footboom, Smolyakov said he was looking forward to facing Messi for the first time in his career. The defender, who moved from Polissya Zhytomyr to the LAFC in 2025, is keen on taking a photo with the Argentine superstar. He said:

“Honestly, I do want to take a photo with Messi after the game. Probably every player wishes for that or to have a little chat with him. Overall, while preparing for matches, I try not to think about names or any pressure. It’s clear that I understand the importance of the game, but I try to go onto the field more freely."

Talking about the competition, he added:

"Despite those three losses, we’ve advanced in the CONCACAF Cup. Perhaps our results have been affected by the tight schedule of matches across two tournaments. But it’s okay, we have new players, like myself: it takes time to understand all the principles of the game."

LAFC and Inter Miami are in different conferences in the MLS and are not scheduled to face each other in the league this season. They are to meet in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and could face each other in the MLS Cup later in the season.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami in their clash with LAFC?

Lionel Messi missed the Argentina World Cup qualifiers after picking up a groin injury during Inter Miami's 2-1 MLS win over Atlanta United on March 16. The Barcelona legend underwent an MRI. The club released a statement that read:

"Messi underwent an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United. The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition."

Lionel Messi is back in training, and Javier Mascherano will determine his availability close to the game. The 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winners take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday (March 29) in the Eastern Conference league clash and could be without the Argentine icon.

