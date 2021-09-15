"Every single record is being broken by the other man" - Peter Crouch willing to change sides on Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to split the opinions of football lovers thanks to their remarkable achievements with club and country. Former Stoke City forward Peter Crouch has jumped on the GOAT debate once again and has hinted that he might consider changing sides from Leo to CR7.

"I have always been a Lionel Messi man. A gift from God. The poise, elegance and everything that goes with his genius is spellbinding," Peter Crouch wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Peter Crouch says he could switch allegiances from Messi to Ronaldo 👀 pic.twitter.com/XHDkwdmAf2 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 14, 2021

"But we've reached the stage now where every single record is being broken by the other man in the conversation. A change of heart, a switch of sides, could potentially be on its way. Are you even allowed to cross that divide? What are the repercussions?" he continued.

Peter Crouch has been on Lionel Messi's side in the GOAT debate for a number of years. However, having witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits with club and country in recent months, it appears the former Stoke City striker is experiencing a change of heart.

The two superstars have been at the top of the football world for almost two decades. They've won a combined 11 Ballon d'Or awards since 2008 to go with other coveted prizes including the European Golden Shoe and the UEFA POTY accolade.

Despite being in their mid-thirties, the iconic duo have shown no signs of slowing down. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have reminded us of their brilliant class once again as they finished as the top scorers in the Copa America and European Championship respectively this summer.

The Portuguese has dominated the headlines in recent weeks

Cristiano Ronaldo outpacing Lionel Messi this season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both switched clubs during the summer transfer window. The Argentine ended his spell with Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain. His Portuguese rival also bid goodbye to Juventus to secure a return to Manchester United.

While Leo is yet to take off at the Parc des Princes, CR7 is already lighting up the Premier League. The 36-year-old scored twice during his first appearance for the Red Devils against Newcastle United last weekend. He followed it up with another brilliant goal in the 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League yesterday.

