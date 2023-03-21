“Every time I go and watch him play, he makes the difference” – Andy Townsend raves about Arsenal star

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa player Andy Townsend was full of admiration for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka following his impressive performance for the Gunners this season.

This comes in the wake of Saka's impressive display in the London derby against Crystal Palace over the weekend. The winger bagged a brace and registered an assist as Arsenal secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Palace.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87 What a way to go into the international break! What a way to go into the international break! ⚽️⚽️🔴🚩 https://t.co/aru8SigKVB

The 21-year-old England international has been one of the standout players in Mikel Arteta's team as they are currently on course to lift what would be a historic league title.

Saka has the most goal contributions for the Gunners in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign. He has so far registered a combined total of 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season.

12 of those goals have come in the Premier League. He has also joined the list of players who have registered 10+ goals and assists in a single league campaign for the Gunners.

GOAL @goal Bukayo Saka lighting up the Premier League this season Bukayo Saka lighting up the Premier League this season 🔥 https://t.co/Gvjo9EsNPv

Meanwhile, former Blues star Townsend has gone on to label Saka a "good player." He further went on to claim that the 21-year-old winger has always made a difference anytime he goes to watch an Arsenal game.

In his words,

“He is some player, that boy, isn’t he? Every time I go and watch him play, he makes the difference, he sets them up, he assists, and he works unbelievably hard for the team. He's such a good player.”

It's left to be seen whether Saka would be able to keep up his stunning display for Arsenal for the remainder of the 2022-23 football campaign.

He is also now a top contender to win one of the league's top end-of-the-season awards. Either the best player or the young player of the year trophy.

Michael Owen reveals the Arsenal player who has formed a good partnership with Bukayo Saka

The Liverpool legend has pointed out Gunners defender Ben White as an underrated player in Arsenal's squad this season.

He made this claim after the north London club secured an emphatic 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, with winger Saka grabbing all the headlines.

However, according to Owen, Ben White's partnership with Saka on the right flank is one of the reasons why the English winger has been impressive this season.

In his words,

"That partnership was particularly impressive. That combination of play is very important for the Gunners. When Ben White gets forward, he links the play and has the pace to get back when he needs to."

He added:

"There was a lovely moment towards the end of the game where he made a tackle and was celebrating. I feel he’s a bit of an underrated player for the Gunners at the moment."

