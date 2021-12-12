“Every time I’m on your posts, I find you scoring” - Marcelo reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was the matchwinner once again as Manchester United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Norwich City. Marcelo, who had many successful seasons with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, could not stop himself from commenting on the Manchester United star's Instagram post.

The Real Madrid defender commented on the post saying:

"Every time I'm on your posts, I find you scoring up"

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Marcelo is tired of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring:



"Every time I'm on your posts, I find you scoring up 😂 " Marcelo is tired of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring:"Every time I'm on your posts, I find you scoring up 😂 " https://t.co/Ksuj1PNFbU

Having crossed the stunning milestone of 800 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially the greatest goalscorer in football history. At 36, the Manchester United star is showing no signs of slowing down.

Manchester United were finding it tough to break down a determined Norwich City who put in a good performance against their more illustrious opponents. However, a foul by Max Aarons on Cristiano Ronaldo in the box gave the Red Devils a chance to claim victory.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake from the spot as he blasted the ball into the back of the net to give Manchester United all 3 points.

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a great bond at Real Madrid and formed a brilliant partnership on the left-hand side for Los Blancos. While Ronaldo is still going strong for Manchester United, Marcelo has seen his game time reduced drastically at Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti preferring Ferland Mendy over the Brazilian at left-back.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's top goalscorer in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

There has been a lot of debate about Cristiano Ronaldo's pressing and his suitability for Ralf Rangick's style of play at Manchester United. However, there is no denying the fact that he still remains a supreme goalscorer and one of the best finishers in world football.

The Portuguese superstar has contributed plenty of crucial goals already this season. In just 13 appearances in the Premier League, Ronaldo has scored 7 goals and is the top scorer for Manchester United in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

A supreme goalscorer and one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to guide Manchester United back to their glory days once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: 5 legends who think Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer in history

Edited by Ashwin