“Every time I used to watch him I used to think ‘he doesn’t run around’” – Ex-Chelsea star warns Graham Potter about Blues player who could become ‘waste of time’

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend has expressed his concerns about Blues forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's work ethic despite the player being in good form under Graham Potter.

Aubameyang was among the eight new players Chelsea signed during the summer transfer window. The club acquired his services from La Liga giants Barcelona upon Thomas Tuchel's request.

However, the Blues pulled the plug on the German tactician just days after Aubameyang's arrival. Tuchel's sacking inevitably raised questions about the forward's immediate future in London.

The Gabon international, though, has started in four of Potter's five matches in charge of the club so far. He notably found the back of the net in three of those games, contributing to wins on all those occasions.

While Aubameyang has made a strong start under Potter, Townsend still has his doubts about him. The former Chelsea midfielder has warned the Blues boss that the 33-year-old could ultimately prove to be a 'waste of time'. He told talkSPORT [via TEAMtalk]:

“Let’s be honest, he was playing like walking football at the end of his time at Arsenal. Every time I used to watch him I used to think ‘he doesn’t run around’. Great goalscorer, fantastic record, I understand all of that."

“But unless you want to charge about with it, you’re a waste of time in modern day Premier League football. What will define Aubameyang for him at Chelsea, as an older player, if he gets left out, I will be very interested to see his reaction.”

It now remains to be seen if Aubameyang can prove Townsend wrong by continuing to be an important player for Potter at Stamford Bridge.

How have Chelsea fared under Potter?

Potter left his job as Brighton & Hove Albion's manager to take charge of Chelsea in September. The Blues were notably held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League in his first game in charge of the club.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have since gone on to win each of their last four matches in all competitions. This includes Premier League wins against Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as a Champions League double over AC Milan.

The Blues, who were seventh in the table when Tuchel left, now sit fourth in the standings. They also lead their Champions League group, having earned seven points from their four matches so far.

Potter and Co. will now look to keep their winning run intact when they face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the league on Sunday, October 16.

