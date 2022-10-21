“Every time I’ve seen him play he’s done nothing”, “Failed the Tomiyasu test” – Fans deliver damning verdict of Manchester United linked Cody Gakpo after Arsenal beat PSV

Fans shared their thoughts on Manchester United-linked Cody Gakpo's performance during PSV's UEFA Europa League clash against Arsenal on October 20.

The Gunners managed to earn a 1-0 win, courtesy of a great finish from Granit Xhaka. Mikel Arteta's side now sit at the top of their group in the Europa League, having collected nine points from their three games.

Gakpo, however, failed to impress the fans. He made zero dribble attempts, key passes, or crosses. The Dutchman was largely ineffective throughout the course of his team's clash against Arsenal as he failed to get the better of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 23-year-old has been on United's radar for a while now (via Fabrizio Romano). He has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 18 games so far this season.

Fans pointed out that Gakpo demarketed his value with a below par performance and many even claimed that he was PSV's worst player on the field.

Here are some of fan reactions across Twitter after the Manchester United-linked Gakpo's performance against the Gunners:

- Case - @cason_san Gakpo is rubbish man, everytime I've seen him play he's done nothing. Gakpo is rubbish man, everytime I've seen him play he's done nothing.

Aidan @aidanbill98 United, your man Gakpo failed the Tomiyasu test before he even got to the prem smh United, your man Gakpo failed the Tomiyasu test before he even got to the prem smh 😂

Öbi_Jones @Obi_Jones This is the Gakpo everyone was hyping? #ARSPSV - he ain't got the minerals. This is the Gakpo everyone was hyping? #ARSPSV - he ain't got the minerals.

Gooner Clayton @Clayton_1886 Was Gakpo even out there? Was Gakpo even out there? 👀

RJ @rjayxii_ Tomiyasu sent this Gakpo guy to Azkaban Tomiyasu sent this Gakpo guy to Azkaban

Aaron @Legsss11 Gakpo is on fraud watch, he’s been their worst player tonight Gakpo is on fraud watch, he’s been their worst player tonight

C.O @CoBarack Gakpo doesn’t pass the eye test Gakpo doesn’t pass the eye test

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta emphasized the importance of topping the group

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group A - UEFA Europa League

The Gunners have put themselves in a great position with a win against PSV in the Europa League. The Gunners are currently one point away from securing a qualification to the knockout stages.

They are well on course to finish at the top of the group as well. The winner of the group will have the privilege of playing lesser games in the Europa League. In the year of the FIFA World Cup, that might turn out to be beneficial.

While speaking to the media ahead of the game against PSV, Arteta emphasized the importance of finishing at the top of the group as he said (via arsenal.com):

"Really important. In Europe when you have the chance to take advantage you have to do it. It’s always very unpredictable what can happen in the next game. You have to go away and we know the level of the other teams as well. What I can say watching them [PSV] and what they are doing domestically, internationally, [it will be] a really tough match."

The Gunners will next face Southampton away on Sunday, October 23.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes