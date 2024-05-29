"Every training session, every game, he gives his 100 per cent" - Luka Modric heaps praises on Real Madrid teammate

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has lauded his teammate Jude Bellingham and his work ethic in a recent interview. The club's no. 10 will fight for his sixth Champions League title in the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1. Ahead of the crucial match, Modric heaped praise for the English prodigy.

"I speak a lot with Jude Bellingham. I think he has showed everyone what kind of talent and player he is, but what has surprised me the most about him is his mentality and work ethic, it's second to none," commented Luka Modric (via CentreMadrid).

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner further complimented Bellingham's winning mentality and the work he puts into the training sessions, saying:

"He's amazing, every training session, every game, he gives his 100%. His winning mentality is what surprised me."

Finally, the Croat discussed Jude Bellingham's ability to read the game and comprehend complex situations. He seemed impressed by the youngster's physicality during games.

"His football IQ is amazing, he understands the game very well, but it's not only that, if you need tackles he's there, if you need to fight, he's there. Amazing," concluded Luka Modric.

Jude Bellingham joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103 million (via Goal) last summer and has been a standout performer for them. He has scored 23 goals and created 12 more in 41 games for Real Madrid. This includes several crucial last-minute goals to help them win their record 36th La Liga crown.

He has also been an important addition to their Champions League campaign, scoring and assisting four times each. Jude Bellingham will be looking to finish on a high and win his first Champions League title by defeating his former club on Sunday.

Will Luka Modric retire at Real Madrid like Toni Kroos?

Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images )

In a recent report by Marca, Luka Modric has reiterated his 'dream' of retiring at Real Madrid. He is hopeful about reaching an agreement with the club after the Champions League final.

The Spanish giants have already lost two of its legendary midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro. The Brazilian moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2022. After Kroos' retirement this summer, the club wouldn't want to lose Modric in the same season. However, the midfielder is 38 and isn't getting any younger.

"I have always said that I would like to retire at Real Madrid, when I said that I would like to retire, Real Madrid is what I really want and think. But let's see what happens, let's see what happens little by little and hopefully it will happen," commented Luka Modric in an interview with Juanma Castano on COPE's El Partidazo.

He further said that the future is already decided but didn't reveal his plans and asserted that his dream was to retire at Real Madrid.

"Not everything you want can always happen the way you want, at my age, I can't think much ahead. I have to go day by day, week by week and see how I feel, what I can contribute, how I feel physically, mentally," continued Luka Modric.

It seems like the Ballon d'Or winner is currently focussing solely on Sunday's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. In the interview, he stressed the Champions League final preparations and said that 'the rest will be known in time.'

