"Everybody abuse Michael Owen" theme continues - Former Liverpool star blasts article criticizing his commentary 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has hit back at a reporter who wrote an article criticising his punditry skills.

The former England striker has been working for British terrestrial television network Channel 4 for the Three Lions' Nations League encounters against Hungary, Italy and Germany.

Owen has often been accused of either stating the obvious or delivering his points in a subdued manner and is constantly criticised online.

The straw that appears to have broken the camel's back for Owen was an article written in The Telegraph by Alan Tyers. In this article, the journalist launched a scathing attack on the former Liverpool hitman.

While Tyers gave credit to Channel 4 for some of their coverage over the international break, he said on Owen:

"Please show me the football fan who was saying to himself or herself this month: “You know what, I wish I got to see more of Michael Owen on my telly.” The low-stakes Nations League fixtures were surely as good a time as any to try some new voices but no, there he was, 5ft 8ins of human Nytol."

This criticism clearly got to Owen, who has received plenty of flak in recent weeks due to his daughter appearing on the reality TV show Love Island.

The 42-year-old pundit replied on Twitter, as he stated:

Former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen warned by regulator over crypto tweet

Owen was forced to delete a tweet promoting non-fungible tokens after being contacted by the Advertising Standards Authority, according to FT Advisor.

In May, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner tweeted about his new NFT venture, as he posted:

"My NFTs will be the first ever that can't lose their initial value."

The report states that the UK’s independent advertising regulator considered the overall nature of the advertisement. They concluded that claiming that NFTs cannot lose their initial value was likely to mislead customers.

Owen joined a growing list of players and clubs who have ventured into the complicated world of cryptocurrency. Many have lost value dramatically over a 12 month period.

Joey D'Urso @josephmdurso



ALSO, the Advertising Standards Authority has asked him to delete a tweet about NFTs which "can't lose value".

theathletic.com/news/michael-o… NEWS: Michael Owen promoted an crypto casino unlicensed in the UK, in breach of gambling laws. Tweets are now deleted.ALSO, the Advertising Standards Authority has asked him to delete a tweet about NFTs which "can't lose value". NEWS: Michael Owen promoted an crypto casino unlicensed in the UK, in breach of gambling laws. Tweets are now deleted. ALSO, the Advertising Standards Authority has asked him to delete a tweet about NFTs which "can't lose value". theathletic.com/news/michael-o…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far