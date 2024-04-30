"Everybody hates Barca", "Disrespectful" - Fans react as video of Real Madrid and Bayern fans singing X-rated Barcelona chant goes viral

Fans have reacted on social media after a video of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich fans singing an X-rated Barcelona chant went viral.

The incident happened before the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game at the Allianz Arena, which ended 2-2, ahead of the second leg that will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans who were on their way to the stadium to watch the game in Germany could be seen in a viral video, singing "P*ta Barca!" together:

The game itself saw the visitors open the scoring, as Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid ahead in the first half, while Bayern Munich could not get past their defense. The second half, however, saw a strengthened Bavarian side take the game to Los Blancos.

Leroy Sane opened the scoring for Die Roten, pulling them level on the 53rd minute. Four minutes later, the Bavarians won a penalty, which Harry Kane converted from 12 yards. However, they couldn't hold onto their 2-1 lead, and Vinicius Junior converted a penalty for Real Madrid late in the game to equalize.

However, the video of the two teams' fans swearing at Barcelona has taken social media by surprise, with fans reacting:

Arda Guler reveals why he opted for Real Madrid over Barcelona

While Arda Guler did not play for Real Madrid in either of their matches against Bayern Munich or Barcelona, he has fast become an exciting player to watch. This season, he has started only one La Liga match, with five games coming off the bench. However, he has already scored two goals.

There was a choice for him between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the summer, and he revealed why he opted for his current club, telling Kafa Sports (via Football Espana):

“Why did I choose Madrid? From a young age, many children dream of playing for Madrid, the biggest club in the world. They are like a family and offered me a long-term project. As soon as we sat down at the table, everything was decided. It was very fast."

He added:

“I used to watch Madrid videos on YouTube, and now I train with them. Madrid told me that (Luka) Modric would help me. I was very impressed because he’s an incredible player and he’s still an incredible player.”

Guler will be looking to improve on his debut season at Real Madrid with more playing time next season.