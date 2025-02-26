“Everybody knows sometimes other stuff involved there” - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah highlights what he must do to win the Ballon d'Or 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has discussed his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year following his brilliant season with the Merseyside outfit. The Egyptian star has been phenomenal this campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists in 21 games under new manager Arne Slot.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the 32-year-old reflected on his chances of being crowned the best player on the planet. However, he remained focused on winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, saying (via Eurosport):

"Let’s win the Premier League and the Champions League! Because the Ballon d’Or, everybody knows sometimes [other] stuff involved there."

When asked if securing both trophies would be enough to see him bag the ward, the Egyptian star said:

"Hopefully."

Mohamed Salah will be part of the Liverpool side that faces Newcastle United in the Premier League today (February 26). His side are also in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

"It is a great challenge in front of us but also in front of him" - Liverpool boss on Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has discussed the possibility of Mohamed Salah winning the Ballon d'Or after his brilliant season with the club. The Egyptian star has been tipped to become the first African player to claim the prize since George Weah following his dominant performances.

In a recent interview, the Dutch manager discussed how his side could help their talisman achieve the momentous achievement. Speaking with the club's media team, Slot said:

"It's a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he does well and it means we are doing well. But for him to stay in that discussion, he should bring in the same performances as he's done for seven or eight months now. I think in general, someone that wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well, so it is a great challenge in front of us but also in front of him."

Mohamed Salah is in the final few months of his contract with Liverpool. He is the third-highest goal scorer in the Merseyside club's history with 241 goals and 109 assists from 387 appearances for the Reds.

