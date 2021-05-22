Everybody loves Harry Kane: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently expressed his admiration for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The German boss revealed that he would love to work with the England international in the future.

Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur that he would like to leave the club this summer. In a recent interview with Gary Neville, Kane revealed that he would like to join a club that will give him the opportunity to win silverware.

Thomas Tuchel stated that he would love to talk to Kane about his ideas on scoring and attacking if he a chance to work with him.

"If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me again. I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking," said Tuchel.

"Everybody loves Harry Kane but let's be very, very clear, he is a player for Tottenham. He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that," Tuchel added.

Harry Kane has grown frustrated with his team's inability to compete for trophies. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent months.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is adamant about keeping hold of Harry Kane this summer. However, the North London's side failure to compete for top honours is likely to lead to Kane's exit from the club in June.

Thomas Tuchel: “Everybody loves Harry Kane but he’s a Tottenham player. He has a long-term contract and I won’t comment about that”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Chelsea consider the deal ‘really complicated’ 🔵 #CFC

Man City want Kane as priority 🔵 #MCFC

Spurs insist they want to keep him ⚪️ #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2021

Chelsea willing to offer Kepa and Tammy Abraham plus cash for Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Tottenham are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £150 million for Harry Kane. This could prove to be an obstacle for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United due to their current financial situations.

Chelsea are ready to offer Kepa & Tammy Abraham plus cash for Harry Kane. Source @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/FrxQDIjWkb — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 21, 2021

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga plus cash to Tottenham in exchange for Harry Kane. Tottenham will need to replace Kane with a proven goal-scorer. According to reports, they are also looking to sign a replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer.