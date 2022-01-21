"Everybody should remember that name" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauds 'outstanding' Arsenal star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is a player to watch out for in the future.

The Reds secured their place in the Carabao Cup final by beating Mikel Arteta's side 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. A brace from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was enough for Jurgen Klopp to reach his second League Cup final. The first leg at Anfield finished 0-0.

They will now face Chelsea in the final on February 27.

However, it was not a straightforward evening for Liverpool and their right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Gabriel Martinelli troubled the English full-back throughout the game and on more occasions got the better of him as well.

Klopp heaped praise on the young Brazilian forward and said the following to Sky Sports after the game:

"Martinelli by the way, everybody should remember that name because he's an outstanding player."

Martinelli has shown glimpses of his talent in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Gunners' squad. The 20-year-old forwad has scored four goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Klopp also went on to praise Diogo Jota following his brace which confirmed the Reds' ticket to the final of the Carabao Cup. The Portuguese forward has now scored 14 goals across all competitions. The Liverpool manager said:

"We scored two wonderful goals. Jota, wow, on fire. It was super play. For the second, I don't think too many people in the stadium saw Jota [making the run] but Trent did. Yes, great. [Our last final] was a long time ago, the mood in the dressing room at the moment is... yeah."

It is worth noting that Arsenal are out of all cup competitions this season. The Gunners were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

Liverpool and Arsenal shift their focus on the Premier League

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will now shift their attention to the Premier League. Arteta's side have not played a league match since their defeat to Manchester City on the 1st of January. The Gunners host a struggling Burnley side who are currently rock bottom of the league standings on Sunday (23 January).

As things stand, Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 35 points from 20 matches.

Liverpool, on the other hand, need to continue winning games to stay in touch with league leaders Manchester City. The Reds travel to South London to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday. They are 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's Cityzens but have a game in hand over their rivals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, having picked up 45 points from 21 matches.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra