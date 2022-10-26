"Everybody told me they will be out for longer" - Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool medical staff were wrong about injuries to two players

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the club's medical staff were wrong about their projections regarding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's injuries.

The duo were expected to spend some more time on the doctor's table as per the medical team's projections, but have now linked up with the squad ahead of schedule.

Naby Keita hasn't played any matches for Liverpool so far this season after picking up a hamstring injury at the start of August. However, the midfielder, who was originally expected to return at the end of October at the earliest, returned to training with the group last week, much to Jurgen Klopp's surprise.

It is a similar case for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who also recovered ahead of schedule and even participated in the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Klopp discussed Ibrahima Konate's fitness during an interview posted on Liverpool's official website. He also addressed Ox and Keita's return to action ahead of schedule, explaining that the medical team misled him with projections regarding the two midfielders.

The tactician said:

“Yes, players are coming back, but when I was asked if Ibou [Konate] is now ready to play – he trained yesterday the first day properly. So, yes, he was not long out but he had a muscle thing, so does it make sense to bring him in directly for 95 minutes? I am not sure."

He added:

“The same with Naby, he needs to train, Oxlade needs to train. They are both not in the Champions League squad anyway because everybody told me they will be out for longer, but now they are back, which is good – [but] not back to play but back to be around and play a few minutes."

What's next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are now back in training with the rest of the group.

After suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend, Liverpool will be looking forward to returning to winning ways when they clash with Ajax in the UEFA Champions League later today.

Jurgen Klopp's men are already in a decent position to qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament as they occupy second place in Group A with nine points in four games.

They are six points ahead of the Dutch outfit, who occupy third position with just three points. With just two games left, a victory today would guarantee Liverpool a spot in the next round.

