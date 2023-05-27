“Everyday you make me believe in love” - Roberto Firmino’s wife makes emotional claim ahead of Liverpool farewell

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino's wife Larissa Pereira shared an emotional message at her husband's impending farewell from the club. The Brazilian forward is set to leave the Reds on a free transfer at the end of the season after eight illustrious years.

Firmino received an emotional farewell from fans at his last game as a Liverpool player at Anfield last weekend. His wife, Larissa, took to Instagram on Friday (May 26) to share an emotional message about the farewell. She uploaded a reel with multiple pictures of the couple and captioned it:

"One day I made the decision to live your life and dream your dreams. One day I made the decision to serve you, to care for you and to love you, and that was the best decision I ever made."

She added:

"Today many are cheering your football and your successes, and they are right, you have done it, look what you have achieved! Look what the Lord has given us, my God! So many trophies, so many dreams have come true. And I have to thank you, because those were my dreams too. But there is another trophy, the most beautiful and important, and that trophy is your heart."

Highlighting her unconditional support for Firmino and sharing the striker's love for Liverpool, Larissa further wrote:

"Bobby, if none of our dreams had come true, I can tell you that I would be just as happy to have you by my side. After everything we’ve been through in the last few days, I’m sure you’ve managed to show much more than your football, you’ve managed to show your essence, you’ve managed to show your love for this club, you’ve managed to show Jesus."

She added:

"Every day you make me believe in love and you give me the certainty that I have made the best decision of my life, choosing you. 'Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay.' ‭Ruth‬ ‭1‬:‭16‬. I Love you"

Roberto Firmino and Larissa Pereira have been together since they met in 2014. They got married in 2017 and are biological parents to three daughters - Valentina, Bella, and Sophia.

Roberto Firmino's career at Liverpool

Firmino joined Liverpool from TSG Hoffenheim back in 2015. He has since scored 110 goals and provided 79 assists in 361 games for the club.

The Brazilian striker formed a lethal partnership in attack with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane before the latter's move to Bayern Munich last summer. They helped Liverpool win numerous trophies, including one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title.

Firmino has, however, struggled with recent injuries in recent seasons, making just 35 appearances across competitions last season and 34 this season so far. He has scored 23 goals and made 10 assists in that time.

He has now been linked with a move to Barcelona (via SPORT) and to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC (via Caught Offside).

