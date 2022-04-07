×
Create
Notifications

"Every day he shows more leadership" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says Karim Benzema has aged 'like a fine wine' after stunning Chelsea hat-trick

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Karim Benzema after his hat-trick against Chelsea
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Karim Benzema after his hat-trick against Chelsea
Aditya Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 11:44 AM IST
News

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for striker Karim Benzema after the Frenchman's brilliant performance against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday. He admitted that the 34-year-old striker has aged "like a fine wine."

Benzema scored a stunning hat-trick against the Blues in their 3-1 win in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge. A first-half brace of headers followed by a second-half goal completed the Frenchman's second hat-trick in two games in the competition.

He became only the second player to score consecutive hat-tricks in the competition, joining Cristiano Ronaldo.

What a feeling… a great first round for the team 🔥See you 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 for the final result... 💥#Nueve #UCL #HalaMadrid #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ https://t.co/rTaE3Ceusd

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said (via Marca):

"Every day is better, like a fine wine. Every day he has more leadership, he feels more important in this team and this is what makes the difference. He has much more personality. He knows he is a very important player. He has exemplary behavior for everyone."

With the hat-trick against Chelsea, the French striker has reached 82 goals in Champions League history. He is now the fourth player to do so behind Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

He also became the first French player to score 10+ goals in a single UCL season.

Chelsea will need to bounce back quickly from this week if they are to beat Karim Benzema-led Real Madrid

It has been a tough week for the West London side. They were first beaten 4-1 at Stamford Bridge by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2.

They have now lost 3-1 against Los Blancos and could be eliminated from the Champions League soon.

Work to do in Madrid. #UCL https://t.co/Gjn8wNdaKi

Chelsea created more chances in the game (20) than Real Madrid (8) but were unable to cash in on them. Kai Havertz's first-half goal did seem to bring them back into the game.

However, an error between Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger gave Benzema the hat-trick and Madrid the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea will now travel to St. Mary's Stadium to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. They will then hope to make a comeback when they face Real Madrid in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next Tuesday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी