"Everyone has been affected" - Pochettino opens up on 'sadness' after Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed by PSG fans

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino opened up on last week's incident where fans jeered Lionel Messi and Neymar. The reaction came from the home supporters during their 3-0 win over FC Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes last Sunday.

Pochettino was disappointed by the incident that took place last week. However, the Argentine tactician wants to channel the energy towards guiding the Parisian giants to the Ligue 1 title.

Speaking to the press (via Le Parisien) ahead of their game against AS Monaco, Mauricio Pochettino said:

"There was sadness about what we experienced, it was the feeling that the players have. We too. We live it collectively. Everyone has been affected but, in football, we can't stop. We must look for the last goal, which is to win the championship, to give the club a new title. We must mobilize energies to move forward."

PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid earlier this month. They suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu which saw them exit the tournament 3-2 on aggregate.

Lionel Messi and Neymar in particular had difficult outings against Real Madrid and the fans made them realize that during their home game against Bordeaux. In the end, the jeering did not affect Neymar as he went on to score in a 3-0 win for the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi, however, had yet another game where he did not make a single goal contribution.

Despite fans turning against him, journalist Matteo Moretto reported that Lionel Messi is keen to stay at the Parc des Princes for the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with PSG when he signed for them on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Lionel Messi has not had the best of the seasons with PSG

It is no surprise that Lionel Messi has taken time to settle into his new surroundings in France. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has had a relatively underwhelming season for PSG compared to his lofty standards.

As things stand, Messi has scored just seven goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances for PSG across all competitions. However, only two of those goals have come in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi did not train with PSG on Friday, he is sick. A decision will be made Saturday on if he will play against Monaco. This via @SaberDesfa Lionel Messi did not train with PSG on Friday, he is sick. A decision will be made Saturday on if he will play against Monaco. This via @SaberDesfa. https://t.co/AuoYBV3BQu

Lionel Messi, however, did enjoy a mini purple patch in January and February where he contributed a goal and six assists in five Ligue 1 matches.

