"Everyone always remained quiet and just stared at him" - Former Barcelona coach provides interesting take on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's mentality 

Former Barcelona coach Alfred Schreuder has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi, hailing him as an absolute winner and an accomplished leader.

Schreuder, who is currently in charge of Ajax, worked as Ronald Koeman’s assistant during his short stint (August 2020 – October 2021) at Barcelona. During his time at Camp Nou, Schreuder had the opportunity to work alongside Lionel Messi, and the coach could not have been more impressed with the Argentine. He branded Messi an absolute winner, revealing that he had everyone’s undivided attention while speaking in the Barcelona dressing room.

The Dutchman revealed (via Barca Universal):

“Messi at Barça was an absolute leader. Especially through his performances.. but when he spoke before the game, everyone always remained totally quiet and just stared at him.

He added:

“Messi is an absolute winner, an absolute winner. Fantastic to work with. After training the squad would do basketball sessions and winning was the only thing that mattered.”

The Argentina skipper featured in 47 games across competitions for Koeman in the 2020-21 season, recording 38 goals and 14 assists.

PSG could benefit from Lionel Messi’s experience and leadership this season

Lionel Messi was not at his best in the 2021-22 season, scoring only 11 times in 34 appearances for PSG across competitions. The Parisians managed to win the Ligue 1 title, but Messi’s performances (six goals in 26 matches) left a lot to be desired. This season, the former Barcelona man has seemingly taken it upon himself to turn his fortunes around for good.

Messi has started the season strongly, scoring four goals and claiming two assists in five games across competitions. In Ligue 1 alone, he has contributed directly to five goals in four games. Beyond goals and assists, PSG could benefit from Messi’s leadership and experience this season.

The Argentine maverick has won the Champions League trophy four times, pitching in with numerous memorable performances en route to glory. Paris are in dire need of someone who could take control when things are not going in their favor.

If Messi can continue firing and remain as confident as he has been thus far, PSG might not have to worry about crumbling in clutch situations anymore. An in-form Lionel Messi could help Paris Saint-Germain finally put an end to their barren Champions League run this season.

