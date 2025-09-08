“Everyone is asking now” - Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe names 3 Bundesliga clubs who wanted to sign him 

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has named three German Bundesliga clubs that wanted to sign him. The French striker has claimed that he was wanted by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football for several years now. He came through the youth ranks of AS Monaco and made a name for himself at a very young age.

The pacey attacker was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, where he spent seven seasons. However, he has claimed that he was targeted by three Bundesliga sides when he was a young player at Monaco.

The 26-year-old has claimed that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig wanted to sign him. Kylian Mbappe said, via Spanish outlet AS:

“Many clubs contacted me. Bayern Munich contacted me when I was a little younger and could leave Monaco. Dortmund also asked. And RB Leipzig."

Mbappe added:

“And those are just the three clubs I remember. Maybe there were others, but I don’t remember them. Everyone is asking now, but it’s a bit late.”

Kylian Mbappe is currently on the books of Real Madrid having joined Los Blancos in 2024 on a free transfer after his contract expired at PSG. He has so far scored 47 goals and produced five assists in 62 appearances for the Spanish capital club.

Mbappe won the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe in his first season at Real Madrid. He scored 44 goals and provided five assists in 59 games in the 2024-25 season but Los Blancos failed to win a major trophy.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe wants France teammate to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has backed his compatriot Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or 2025. The two players share the dressing room for France and also played together for PSG in the past.

Dembele played a pivotal role in helping the Parisian giants win the treble last season. The former Barcelona winger scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 games for Luis Enrique's side last season.

Kylian Mbappe has backed his compatriot Dembele to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2025. The Real Madrid superstar said, via Madrid Zone:

“Ballon d'Or? Dembele deserves it. If it was up to me, I’d deliver to his house myself. I hope Hakimi will be ranked up there too.”

Dembele is among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this year along with his PSG teammates Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi. Barcelona duo Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are also believed to be in contention along with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

