"Everyone benefits from him" - Graham Potter lauds Chelsea star whose football brain is 'above everybody'

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has lauded Thiago Silva, claiming that his footballing brain is above everybody else's. The Brazilian defender was at his best in the Blues' 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday (January 21).

Silva, 38, continues to turn back the years at Stamford Bridge and nullified the threat of Reds duo Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah at Anfield. He won three ground and two aerial duels, completing nine passes into the final third. The Brazilian has tons of experience having also played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during his illustrious career.

Potter was full of praise for the veteran defender after the draw. The Blues boss said (via the club's official website):

"He’s got a football brain that is pretty much above everybody. He understands the game and he’s played for so long at the highest level."

He continued by alluding to Chelsea's new £35 million centre-back Benoit Badiashile playing alongside him:

"The players he’s played with, the players he’s played against, his references are so strong that he can help the team and individuals. He’s got Benoit next to him, just his second game in the Premier League, and I’m sure he benefits from playing alongside Thiago. Everyone benefits from him."

Potter concluded by lauding the leadership qualities Silva boasts:

"He is a leader on the pitch, leader off the pitch, a really important player."

Silva has made 23 appearances across competitions, providing two assists and helping the west London side keep seven clean sheets. He arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer after leaving PSG in 2020.

Chelsea manager Potter revealed why Mateo Kovacic missed the 0-0 draw with Liverpool

Kovacic missed the trip to Anfield.

Kovacic was absent from the Chelsea squad that headed to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday. The Blues missed the Croatian midfielder as left-back Lewis Hall had to play in an unorthodox central midfield position.

Potter has revealed that Kovacic picked up a knock to his calf but could be back from the side's next game against Fulham on Friday (February 3). He told Chelsea TV:

“He felt a little tightness in his calf. We’re hopeful [that he will be back] for Fulham. He felt it at the end of the [Crystal] Palace game."

He added:

“So, that’s a blow for us, but we managed it quite well, and credit to the boys that came in.”

Kovacic joined midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria on the sidelines. Blues fans will be hoping he is fit for the clash with Fulham as they lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture on January 12.

