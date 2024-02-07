“Everyone else has got to be better” - Pundit names who among Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man City is least likely to win the Premier League title

Pundit Simon Jordan claims Arsenal are less likely to win the Premier League title this season compared to Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners defeated Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday, February 4, to blow the title race wide open. Mikel Arteta's side are third in the standings with 49 points, level on points with Manchester City and two points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

However, Pep Guardiola's team have played a game less than both title rivals. Providing his opinion on the race for the Premier League trophy, Jordan told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

"There’s no reason why Manchester City should decline. They buy better players, their manager’s still fully focused. They’ve got the best centre forward in world football. It’s expected, it’s incumbent on the others to raise their game. I don’t think it’s fair to say same old story, same old service being resumed."

Urging Arsenal and Liverpool to get better and not rely on slip-ups from Manchester City, he added:

“Everyone else has got to be better. If you’re relying on the decline of Manchester City, then that’s not what football should be about. It should be about your ascent."

"I think that there are three teams in this title race: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. I think the least likely of them to win it are the Gunners. But they’re in it," Jordan continued.

While Arsenal will next play West Ham United on Sunday, February 11, Liverpool and Manchester City will host Burnley and Everton, respectively, a day before.

Mikel Arteta praises Kai Havertz after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Kai Havertz

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz was entrusted to play the false nine role in the absence of striker Gabriel Jesus during the Gunners' 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The Germany international proved to be a real nuisance for the Reds' centre-backs and drew two bookable fouls from Ibrahima Konate, who was sent off (88').

Addressing Havertz's performance, Arteta said after the match (via the club's official website):

"I think Kai was unbelievable playing as a nine, it was a game that I thought he was going to fit."

During the match, Havertz made two key passes and attempted three shots, two of which needed stopping from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The summer signing from Chelsea has featured in 32 matches across competitions for Arsenal this season, bagging five goals and an assist.